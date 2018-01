Jan 2 (Reuters) - Impresa SA:

* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO SELL ITS PUBLICATIONS PORTFOLIO TO TRUST IN NEWS, UNIPESSOAL LDA‍​

* SOLD TITLES INCLUDE ACTIVA, CARAS, VISÃO, COURRIER INTERNACIONAL, EXAME, EXAME INFORMÁTICA AND OTHERS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2A7MDUC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)