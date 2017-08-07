FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imprimis provides statement regarding curcumin emulsion FDA medwatch notice
August 7, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Imprimis provides statement regarding curcumin emulsion FDA medwatch notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis statement regarding curcumin emulsion FDA medwatch notice

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - believe events occurred due to allergic or hypersensitivity reactions to a product the patients likely should never have been administered

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - co did not receive prescription orders for & did not dispense any product to either of patients referenced in notice​

* Imprimis - it appears in both cases, without co's knowledge, professionals wrote prescription for specific patient, then used dispensed drug on different patient Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

