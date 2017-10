Oct 17 (Reuters) - IMS SA

* ALONG WITH UNIT SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE ‍CONTROLLING STAKE IN MAKE SENSE MEDIA SP. Z O.O. (MSM)​

* AS PART OF LOI CO NEGOTIATES ACQUISITION THROUGH IMS R&D SP Z O.O. (R&D) OF AT LEAST 51 PERCENT STAKE IN MSM IN EXCHANGE FOR MINORITY STAKE IN R&D