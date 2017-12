BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group Q4 Revenue $12.8 Mln Vs $9.7 Mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc:

* IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP INC - FOR Q4 2017, ALL 5 OF CO‘S BRANDS ACHIEVED SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 4.9% OVER Q4 2016

* IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP INC - QTRLY REVENUES $12.8 MILLION VERSUS $9.7 MILLION

* IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* IMVESCOR RESTAURANT GROUP INC - ON JANUARY 31, 2018, TANIA CLARKE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY