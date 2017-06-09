FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 9, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc-

* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ q2 2017 same restaurant sales grew 2.4% over srs growth of 1.2% in Q2 2016​

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly revenue $13.3 million versus $12.1 million

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ to date, company has renovated 44 restaurants, and expects to renovate over 125 restaurants in total under RRP​

* Imvescor Restaurant Group-fully repaid long-term debt in fiscal 2016, used availability under credit facility to fund portion of an acquisition in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.