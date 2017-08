Aug 1 (Reuters) - DTEK FINANCE BV:

* IN H1 DTEK GROUP COMPANIES PRODUCED 14.8 MILLION TONNES OF COAL (+6.6% YOY)

* IN H1 DTEK GROUP COMPANIES GENERATED 17.1 BILLION KWH OF ELECTRICITY (-4.2% YOY)

* IN H1 DTEK GROUP COMPANIES TRANSMITTED 21.8 BILLION KWH OF ELECTRICITY VIA NETWORKS (-4.6% YOY)

* IN H1 DTEK GROUP COMPANIES PRODUCED 834.6 MCM OF NATURAL GAS (+7.5% YOY)