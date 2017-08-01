FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
August 1, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-INC Research Holdings Inc says on August 1, 2017, co entered into credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - INC Research Holdings Inc

* INC Research Holdings Inc says on August 1, 2017, Inc Research Holdings, Inc entered into credit agreement - SEC filing

* INC Research Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $1,000 million term loan A facility that matures on August 1, 2022

* INC Research Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $1,600 million term loan B facility that matures on august 1, 2024

* INC Research Holdings - credit agreement provides for a five-year $500 million revolving credit facility, with a letter of credit sublimit of $150 million

* INC Research Holdings Inc - concurrently with entering into credit agreement, INC Research terminated credit agreement, dated as of May 14, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

