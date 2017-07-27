BRIEF-Inc Research Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

July 27 (Reuters) - Inc Research Holdings Inc:

* Inc Research reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Inc Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 20.1% to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2017, compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Inc Research - ‍net service revenue for three months was relatively flat at $258.1 million, compared to net service revenue of $258.8 million​

* Net new business awards of $423.8 million for three months ended June 30, up 40.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: