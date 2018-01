Jan 23 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT ITS CHAIRMAN, KEN HANNA, WILL RETIRE AT NEXT AGM ON 24 MAY 2018​

* ‍NIGEL STEIN WILL SUCCEED KEN AS CHAIRMAN​