Sept 14 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* Baricitinib meets primary endpoint in phase 2 study of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

* Incyte Corp - ‍results showed baricitinib in combination with mid-potency tcs significantly improved signs, symptoms of ad compared to tcs alone​

* Incyte Corp - ‍Lilly will initiate a phase 3 clinical program for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis later this year​