March 9 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 31.8 PERCENT TO 28.5 MILLION EUR

* BOARD,MANAGEMENT ARE CURRENTLY COLLABORATING WITH EY ON DEVELOPMENT OF STRATEGIC PLAN WHICH WILL PROVIDE ROADMAP

* DIRECTORS ARE NOT PROPOSING A DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA - OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS FOR CONTINUED DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS WITHIN MEDIA SECTOR AS KEY REVENUES FACE FURTHER DECLINES

* GROUP INTENDS TO MAKE A SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT TO RESHAPE BUSINESS AND TO DELIVER STRATEGIC PLAN.