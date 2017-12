BRIEF-India cenbank chief: several risks to projected inflation trajectory-MPC minutes

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK RELEASES MINUTES OF DECEMBER MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF URJIT PATEL SAYS: FOOD INFLATION, LED BY VEGETABLES, REMAINS HIGHLY VARIABLE -MPC MINUTES

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF URJIT PATEL SAYS: THERE ARE SEVERAL RISKS TO THE PROJECTED INFLATION TRAJECTORY

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF URJIT PATEL SAYS: FISCAL SLIPPAGE CONCERNS LINGER ON

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF URJIT PATEL SAYS: RECENT UPTURN IN CRUDE OIL PRICES HAS EMERGED AS A SOURCE OF CONCERN

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF URJIT PATEL SAYS: SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES, ESPECIALLY ON FISCAL, EXTERNAL FRONTS, PERSIST, IMPORTANT TO BE VIGILANT

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: NOT IN AGREEMENT WITH ASSESSMENT OF RBI FOR BOTH CPI INFLATION, GROWTH PROSPECTS IN NEAR TERM -MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: DO NOT SHARE RBI‘S OVER-CONCERNS FOR UPSIDE RISKS ON INFLATION AND OVER-OPTIMISM ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FRONT

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: REAL CAUSE OF CONCERN RIGHT NOW IS ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND ITS SLOW PACE

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: FISCAL SPACE IS MORE OR LESS EXHAUSTED BUT SPACE FOR MONETARY BOOST HAS FORTUNATELY BEEN AVAILABLE NOW FOR A RELATIVELY LONG PERIOD

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: ECONOMIC RECOVERY WOULD HAVE BEEN FAR MORE RAPID IF RATES HAD BEEN CUT IN JUNE 2017

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: COMPANIES STILL LACK PRICING POWER, EXPERIENCE SQUEEZE IN THEIR PROFIT MARGINS

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA: OIL PRICES IN MY OPINION ARE NOT LIKELY TO STAY SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN CURRENT LEVEL FOR ANY LONGER TIME (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly)