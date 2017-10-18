BRIEF-India cenbank dep Acharya: remain committed to improving monetary plcy transmission-MPC minutes

Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank releases minutes of October monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says oil-price risk and global market volatility have risen materially- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says corporate credit risk profile is showing some signs of improving gradually- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says remains committed to improving transmission of monetary policy- MPC minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says still some scope left for transmission of past monetary policy accommodation- MPC minutes

* India cenbank MPC member Patra says primary objective of monetary policy enjoined by the RBI Act is challenged- MPC minutes

* India cenbank MPC member Patra says credibility of the MPC will be tested in the months ahead- MPC minutes

* India cenbank MPC member Patra says it is time to be in readiness to raise policy rate to quell underlying drivers of inflation if they strengthen further

* For the detailed minutes of the meeting on the RBI site, see: bit.ly/2giJLwy (Reporting By Mumbai Desk)