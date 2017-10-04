FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India cenbank issues guidelines for peer-to-peer lending platform
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank issues guidelines for peer-to-peer lending platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Master Directions - Non-Banking Financial Company – Peer to Peer lending platform (reserve bank) directions, 2017

* Non-banking financial company – peer to peer lending platform directions shall come into force with immediate effect‍​

* No non-banking institution other than a company shall undertake the business of peer to peer lending platform

* Every company seeking registration as nbfc-p2p to have a minimum net owned fund of twenty million rupees Source text - bit.ly/2fJbc2l

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.