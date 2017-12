Dec 22 (Reuters) - India Globalization Capital Inc:

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL SAYS ON DEC 20, CO ENTERED INTO AT-MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF UP TO $10 MILLION SHARES, PAR VALUE $0.0001/SHARE

* INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL INC - SALES AGREEMENT WILL AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATE ON DECEMBER 20, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2ze3eFI) Further company coverage: