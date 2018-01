Jan 15 (Reuters) - India Grid Trust:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 688 MILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.27 BILLION RUPEES

* DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF 2.89 RUPEES PER UNIT

* SAYS ‍ON TRACK TO COMPLETE 15 BILLION RUPEES WORTH OF ACQUISITIONS FROM SPONSOR BY Q4 FY18