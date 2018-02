Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE SAYS FEWER MITIGATING FACTORS TO RISING INFLATION COMPARED TO TWO MONTHS AGO

* INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE SAYS HIGHLY POSSIBLE THAT CURRENT GROWTH TRENDS WILL MAKE ECONOMY ACCELERATE INTO AN INFLATIONARY PHASE (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly)