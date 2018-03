March 6 (Reuters) - India Capital Markets Regulator, SEBI Asks Tata Motors:

* TO CONDUCT INQUIRY INTO LEAKAGE OF UNPUBLISHED FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO RESULTS

* TO STRENGTHEN INTERNAL CONTROLS AND REPORT BACK

* TO COMPLETE INTERNAL INQUIRY ON LEAKAGE OF INFORMATION IN THREE MONTHS