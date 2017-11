Nov 1 (Reuters) - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

* Asks Reliance Telecom Ltd to furnish reasons for disruption of 2G services in different licensed service areas‍​

* Asks reliance to issue and communicate unique porting code to subscribers through SMS immediately‍​

* Asks Reliance Telecom Ltd to furnish compliance to authority by Nov 6 Source text: bit.ly/2iTXpuv Further company coverage: