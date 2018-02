Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

* TRAI - ISSUES DIRECTIONS TO RCOM, RELIANCE TELECOM, ACCESS SERVICE PROVIDERS, MNP SERVICE PROVIDERS TO ALLOW PORTING OF MOBILE NUMBERS TILL MARCH 20

* TRAI - ISSUES DIRECTIONS TO RCOM, RELIANCE TELECOM, ACCESS SERVICE PROVIDERS, MNP SERVICE PROVIDERS REGARDING EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF UPCS Source text - bit.ly/2CAWx2g bit.ly/2CC0XpH