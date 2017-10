BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd:

* Declared interim dividend of 9 rupees per share

* Sept quarter consol profit 8.61 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees

* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 6.84 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 25.10 billion rupees

* Says approved ‍raising funds via issue of securities

* ‍approved proposal to issue secured and unsecured NCDs worth up to 250 billion rupees and 30 billion rupees respectively​ Source text: bit.ly/2hYAf1X Further company coverage: