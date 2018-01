Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 702.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 105.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.38 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 927.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

