Feb 13 (Reuters) - Indian Overseas Bank CEO R. Subramaniakumar tells Reuters:

* AIMS TO BRING DOWN GROSS NPA RATIO TO BELOW 20 PERCENT BY MARCH

* CURRENT WATCHLIST AT 40.1 BILLION RUPEES

* LOOKING TO RAISE FUNDS VIA QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONS PLACEMENT DURING APRIL-JUNE QUARTER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)