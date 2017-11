Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adlabs Entertainment Ltd:

* Sept quarter loss 568.6 million rupees versus loss 439.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 358.6 million rupees versus 369.2 million rupees year ago

* Approved issue of shares up to maximum amount of 500 million rupees to shaan agro pvt on preferential basis‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2hi6ZH9 Further company coverage: