Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

Airtel, India's largest telecommunications services provider, today said that it has partnered with Intex Technologies ("Intex'), a leading Indian manufacturer of smartphones, consumer durables and IT accessories, to launch a range of affordable 4G smartphones with advanced features.