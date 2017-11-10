BRIEF-India's Airtel launches telecom infra project community lab‍​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd launches telecom infra project community lab‍​

Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of India’s first Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Community Lab. Airtel is amongst the early members of TIP – a global initiative founded by Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Nokia and SK Telecom to create a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.

