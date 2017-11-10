FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Airtel launches telecom infra project community lab‍​
November 10, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Airtel launches telecom infra project community lab‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd launches telecom infra project community lab‍​

Source text - Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of India’s first Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Community Lab. Airtel is amongst the early members of TIP – a global initiative founded by Facebook, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Nokia and SK Telecom to create a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure.

