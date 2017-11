Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Says U.S. formulations business continues to face price erosion on some key products; India branded business showing signs of recovery‍​‍​

* Sept quarter consol PAT 1.22 billion rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.89 billion rupees versus 8.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ziO5qJ