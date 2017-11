Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 91.3 million rupees versus 71.3 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 563 million rupees versus 555.5 million rupees year ago

* Declared interim dividend of 1.10 rupees per share

* Says appointment of n swaminathan as cfo