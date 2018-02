Jan 31 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 790 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 756.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* ARVIND LTD CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 843.1 MILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 27.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 23.35 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS PROCESS OF DEMERGER IS PROCEEDING AS PER EXPECTATIONS; EXPECTS 3 COS TO LIST SEPARATELY OVER 6 TO 8 MONTHS Source text - bit.ly/2FvClAD Further company coverage: