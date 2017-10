Aug 4 (Reuters) - India’s Arvind Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 567.5 million rupees versus profit of 732.8 million rupees last year

* Arvind ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 783.9 million rupees

* June quarter consol total income 24.91 billion rupees versus 21.21 billion rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/2u7bS7b Further company coverage: