March 1 (Reuters) - India’s Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS FEB TOTAL SALES OF 18181 VEHICLES VERSUS 14,067 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB M&HCV SALES OF 13726 VEHICLES VERSUS 11,329 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS FEB LCV SALES OF 4455 VEHICLES VERSUS 2,738 VEHICLES LAST YEAR