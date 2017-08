July 3 (Reuters) - India's Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* Says June total sales of 12,330 vehicles versus 11,108 vehicles last year

* Says June M&HCV sales of 9,202 vehicles versus 8,685 vehicles last year

* Says June LCV sales of 3,128 vehicles versus 2,423 vehicles last year

