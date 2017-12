Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS NOV TOTAL SALES OF 14460 VEHICLES VERSUS 9,574 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV M&HCV SALES OF 10641 VEHICLES VERSUS 6,928 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV LCV SALES OF 3819 VEHICLES VERSUS 2,646 VEHICLES LAST YEAR