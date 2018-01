Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ashok Leyland Ltd:

* SAYS DEC TOTAL SALES OF 19,253 VEHICLES VERSUS 10,731 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC M&HCV SALES OF 15,950 VEHICLES VERSUS 8,782 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC LCV SALES OF 3,303 VEHICLES VERSUS 1,949 VEHICLES LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: