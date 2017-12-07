BRIEF-India's Astron Paper And Board Mill IPO To Open On Dec 15

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ASTRON PAPER AND BOARD MILL LTD:

* ASTRON PAPER AND BOARD MILL LTD IPO TO OPEN ON DEC 15, CLOSES ON DEC 20

* IPO PRICE BAND AT 45 RUPEES TO 50 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE Source text - Astron Paper and Board Mill Limited (“*Company*”) which is engaged in manufacturing of kraft paper, is launching its initial public offering (“*IPO*” or the “*Issue*”). The Issue opens on December 15, 2017 and closes on December 20, 2017, with a price band of Rs. 45/- to Rs. 50/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10 each.