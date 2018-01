Jan 25 (Reuters) - Avenue Supermarts Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 2.52 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.52 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 40.95 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 33.39 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* TO FURTHER BUY STAKE WORTH 50.79 PERCENT OF AVENUE E-COMMERCE LTD FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 492.1 MILLION RUPEES