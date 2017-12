Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS NOV TOTAL SALES OF 326458 VEHICLES VERSUS 269,948 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV MOTORCYCLES SALES OF 263970 VEHICLES VERSUS 237,757 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES OF 62488 VEHICLES VERSUS 32,191 VEHICLES LAST YEAR