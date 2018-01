BRIEF-India's Bharti Airtel Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Falls About 39 Pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET INCOME 3.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.04 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE 203.19 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 233.36 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.98 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL INDIA MOBILE SERVICES REVENUE 107.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 138.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL AFRICA MOBILE SERVICES REVENUE 51.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 53.55 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN AT 37.3 PERCENT, UP 0.6 PERCENT Y-O-Y

* CONSOL NET DEBT 917.14 BILLION RUPEES AS OF DEC 31

* SAYS REGULATORY FIAT IN FORM OF CUT IN DOMESTIC IUC RATES EXACERBATED INDUSTRY ARPU DECLINE IN Q3

* DEC QUARTER INDIA ARPU 123 RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INDIA ARPU 123 RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INDIA MONTHLY CHURN 3.3 PERCENT