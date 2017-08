BRIEF-India's Bharti Airtel June qtr consol profit down about 75 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 3.67 billion rupees versus 14.62 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 3.35 billion rupees

* June quarter consol revenue 219.58 billion rupees versus 255.47 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol India mobile services revenue 129.15 billion rupees

* June quarter consol Africa mobile services revenue 48.53 billion rupees

* Exceptional items in quarter mainly include charge of INR 475 million towards operating costs on network re-farming and upgradation programme Source text - (bit.ly/2utodoR)