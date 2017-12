Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING UIDAI ORDER FOR PROBE AGAINST CO ‍​

* SAYS CO IS “FULLY COMPLIANT” WITH NEEDS OF UIDAI; IS CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF RESPONDING TO THE AUTHORITY

* BHARTI AIRTEL - CLARIFIES THAT RE-VERIFICATION FOR MOBILE PHONES, OPENING OF AIRTEL PAYMENT BANK ACCOUNT ARE SEPARATE TRANSACTIONS; ARE NOT LINKED Source text - bit.ly/2BpDdEP Further company coverage: