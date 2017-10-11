BRIEF-India's Bharti Airtel says partners Karbonn Mobiles for affordable 4G smartphone

Oct 11 (Reuters) - India’s Bharti Airtel

* Partners with device manufacturers to offer 4G smart phones for price of a feature phone

* Says partners Karbonn Mobiles for affordable 4G smartphones

* Says Karbonn partnership first of several more planned with mobile handset makers

* Says under Karbonn partnership A40 Indian smartphone to be sold at an effective price of 1,399 rupees versus market price of 3,499 rupees Source text for Eikon:[Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecommunications services provider, and Karbonn Mobiles, a popular Indian smartphone brand, today announced a partnership to bring an affordable 4G smartphone to the market, effectively at the price of a feature phone. This is the first of several partnerships that Airtel plans to have with mobile handset manufacturers to bring highly affordable bundled 4G smartphone options to the market and fulfill the digital aspirations of millions of Indians. Under the partnership, the Karbonn A40 Indian – now comes at an effective price of just Rs 1399 (compared to its current market price of appx. Rs 3499). The Google Certified – Karbonn A40 Indian has a full touch screen plus dual SIM slots, and offers complete access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The 4G smartphone is bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel, which offers generous data and calling benefits. For details visit www.airtel.in/4gphone.] Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)