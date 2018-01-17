BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel Dec-Qtr Consol PAT Down 5.6 Pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX 5.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 7.10 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE 36.55 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 34.01 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text : [Bharti Infratel Limited today announced its audited Consolidated Proforma results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Consolidated revenues for the quarter, at Rs. 3,655 Crore grew by 7% over the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs. 1,613 Crore up 8% Y-o-Y, representing an operating margin of 44.1%. Consolidated EBIT improved to Rs. 1,009 Crore up 10% Y-o-Y. The Operating Free Cash Flow grew by 21% Y-o-Y to Rs. 970 Crore for the quarter.] [bit.ly/2DfBJi4 ]

