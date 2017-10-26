FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Biocon Sept-qtr consol profit more than halves
#Healthcare
October 26, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Biocon Sept-qtr consol profit more than halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 688 million rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 1.14 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.69 billion rupees versus 9.54 billion rupees last year

* Approved transfer of biosimilars business by way of slump sale as a going concern to Biocon Biologics India Ltd, a step down unit of co‍​

* Says “expect headwinds to ease by the end of this fiscal”‍​

* "Malaysia facility costs and pricing pressures in our APIs business continue to weigh on our P&L" Source text: (bit.ly/2lhfHH8) Further company coverage:

