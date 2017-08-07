BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries June-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd:

* Consol June quarter profit 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees

* Says while GST created a short term impact, it is expected to generate a positive momentum going forward

* Consol June quarter total income 23.75 billion rupees versus 22.36 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.15 billion rupees

* Growth in international business in quarter under pressure due to deteriorating geopolitical situation, currency fluctuations in Middle East, Africa Source text: (bit.ly/2vdfMwP) Further company coverage: