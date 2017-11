Oct 31 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol profit 782.7 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 774.6 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 8.80 billion rupees

* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 575.7 million rupees; consol revenue from operations was 6.82 billion rupees