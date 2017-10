Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.11 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 9.14 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 959.5 million rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2ydDsoR

