Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 373.1 million rupees versus 499.5 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.47 billion rupees year ago

* Sugar production in next season expected to be higher compared with previous season