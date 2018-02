BRIEF-India's Dena Bank Posts Dec-Qtr Loss

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 3.80 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 353.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 22.60 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.91 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 10.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.84 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NON-PERFORMING ASSETS 10.44 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.27 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 19.56 PERCENT VERSUS 17.23 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 11.52 PERCENT VERSUS 10.61 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR RAISING SHARE CAPITAL BY WAY OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES UP TO 30.45 BILLION RUPEES TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA