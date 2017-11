Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 3.05 billion rupees versus 3.09 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 2.88 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 34.91 billion rupees versus 35.29 billion rupees last year

* Expect to see results from products launched in U.S. during first half of the fiscal‍​