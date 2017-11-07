BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables Sept-qtr profit down nearly 5 pct

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finolex Cables Ltd:
* Sept quarter profit 996.7 million rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees last year
* Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.88 billion rupees versus 6.14 billion rupees last year
* Post GST, revenue growth was negatively impacted in elctrical wires, fans, water heaters, switches and switch gears
* Implementation of RERA had negative impact on growth in real estate businesses and on co’s volumes in these areas
Source text - bit.ly/2AmIxsV
